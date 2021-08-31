Menu
1988 Chevrolet Camaro

95,906 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

IROC-Z // LOW KM'S // CLEAN CARFAX

Location

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

95,906KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7671871
  • VIN: 1g1fp31e2jl113183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 95,906 KM

Vehicle Description

IROC-Z, LOW KM'S, CLEAN! We present you this 1988 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z, with only 95,906 km's !  This Camaro is fitted with a 350 horsepower 5.0L V8 with an automatic transmission and clean red interior leather throughout. This vehicle was owned in North Carolina before coming into Ontario in 2008. No accidents, clean carfax; vehicle requires new radio. 

 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Leather Seats

