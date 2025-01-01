Menu
<p><strong>Please </strong><strong><u>Call or Text</u></strong><strong> Mike </strong><strong><u>519-502-8169</u></strong><strong> or</strong><strong> </strong><strong><u>Miguel</u></strong><strong> </strong><strong><u>519-830-0895</u></strong><strong> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>Super Rare</strong> <u><strong>1991 CHEVROLET S-10 SUPERCAB </strong></u></p><p><strong>4.3L V6, Automatic </strong></p><p><strong><u>Only 169</u><u>,000</u></strong><u> original and</u> very well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p><strong>Oil sprayed regularly, frame and floors in great condition!</strong></p><p> </p><p>This Truck is a <u><strong>UNICORN! </strong></u>and features the sliding glass rear window, Chrome bumpers in amazing shape, factory cruise, factory AC, AM/FM Cassette player.</p><p>Black cloth graphite interior with center arm rest and console intact.</p><p>  </p><p><strong>Frame and Floors in great shape, Box, Cab Corners and all wheel wells also in great shape. No Visible rust, </strong>previous owner started small upkeep projects. Paint is fading and some clear peeling on the box </p><p>Front and Rear Chrome Bumpers in Excellent shape, Tailgate in Excellent shape, front grill in excellent shape, interior in very good shape. dash in good shape.</p><p>  </p><p><strong>PRICE IS FIRM; No Joy Rides....</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>BEING OFFERED  **AS IS</strong> -</p><p><strong><u>we dont know what it needs to pass Ontario Safety</u></strong> <strong><u>Standards</u></strong>;</p><p><u><strong>We can tell you</strong></u> everything currently works as it should, runs and drives well, engine bay in excellent shape, Tires are like new BFGs in great shape, No Warning or engine lights on dash - come and check it out for yourself....<u><strong>you wont be disappointed.</strong></u></p><p> </p><p><u><strong>safety is available at additional expense.</strong></u></p><p> </p><p>**The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p><p> </p><p><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></p><p><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></p><p>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p>

169,000 KM

$6,800

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
169,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GCCS19Z3M2109724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

