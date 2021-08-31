Menu
1995 Ford F-150

204,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

1995 Ford F-150

1995 Ford F-150

XLT

1995 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

204,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 7977692
  VIN: 1FTEX14H3SKB80007

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Blue
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

LOW KMS ORIGINAL 1995 FORD F-150 XLT 

Extended Cab, 4X4, With every important option!

5.8L V8, 351 WINDSOR! Only 204,000 well maintained kms!

Chrome Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...

 Power Windows and locks, with Cruise

Tow Package, Sliding rear window

Box Liner, Aluminum Wheels BFG Tires

Rare 27 year old Straight Square Body, drive train in good shape!

 

Being Offered in *'AS IS' CONDITION 

please read below detailed statement regarding the truck being offered "AS IS"

SALE PRICED $5,888, + HST 

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING OFFERED "AS IS" 

*"This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

