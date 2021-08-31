+ taxes & licensing
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
LOW KMS ORIGINAL 1995 FORD F-150 XLT
Extended Cab, 4X4, With every important option!
5.8L V8, 351 WINDSOR! Only 204,000 well maintained kms!
Chrome Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...
Power Windows and locks, with Cruise
Tow Package, Sliding rear window
Box Liner, Aluminum Wheels BFG Tires
Rare 27 year old Straight Square Body, drive train in good shape!
Being Offered in *'AS IS' CONDITION
SALE PRICED $5,888, + HST
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
THIS VEHICLE IS BEING OFFERED "AS IS"
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca
