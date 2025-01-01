$4,800+ tax & licensing
1995 Mazda B-Series
B2300
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Sold As Is
$4,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Teal
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Just traded in
1995 MAZDA B2300 SUPERCAB
2.3L 4CYL, 5 Speed manual!
Only 195,000 original and very well maintained kms!
BEING OFFERED ** "AS IS" - we don't know what it needs to pass Ontario Safety Standards; We can tell you is Previous owner took good care of this little truck; Paint in good shape, bottom of the doors, rockers and cab corners appear solid. Stereo upgraded to a Sony double din with blue tooth. Starts and runs well, shifts well, clutch feels good, comes with matching cap and box liner. Box in excellent shape. Fuel gauge not working. You are welcome and encouraged to have it inspected before purchase.
SALE PRICED $4800 +HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
**The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
