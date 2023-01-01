Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1996 Ford Ranger

239,000 KM

Details Description

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
1996 Ford Ranger

1996 Ford Ranger

SPLASH 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

1996 Ford Ranger

SPLASH 4X4

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1680043802
  2. 1680043802
  3. 1680043802
  4. 1680043802
  5. 1680043803
  6. 1680043802
  7. 1680043802
  8. 1680043801
  9. 1680043800
  10. 1680043801
  11. 1680043799
  12. 1680043801
  13. 1680043802
  14. 1680043869
  15. 1680043869
  16. 1680043869
  17. 1680043801
  18. 1680043802
  19. 1680043802
  20. 1680043803
  21. 1680043799
  22. 1680043801
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
239,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9773419
  • VIN: 1FTCR15XXTPA43075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

 1996 FORD RANGER SPLASH

Super Cab, 4x4, 

4.0L V6, Only 239,000 kms! 

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Canary Yellow on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Aluminum Wheels 

6.5 foot Box, 

 

Body is in Great shape for the year, see all pics please for the great and the ugly :)

Deserves to be restored and driven daily, YOU SAFETY; YOU SAVE!!

Being offered "AS IS" - we have had it inspected and can

provide a list of what it needs to pass the Onatrio safety requirements. 

- SEE ALL PICS,  LAST PIC IS LIST.

WONT REPLY to "what does it need for safety?"

OR COME AND SEE FOR YOURSELF :)

 

"This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

SALE PRICED $3,800, + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA -

For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895  MIGUEL or

519-502-8169 MIKE to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

1996 Ford Ranger SPL...
 239,000 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Ranger FLA...
 144,000 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Xterra 4x4
 121,000 MI
$11,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory