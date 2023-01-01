$3,800+ tax & licensing
1996 Ford Ranger
SPLASH 4X4
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9773419
- VIN: 1FTCR15XXTPA43075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 239,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
1996 FORD RANGER SPLASH
Super Cab, 4x4,
4.0L V6, Only 239,000 kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Canary Yellow on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Aluminum Wheels
6.5 foot Box,
Body is in Great shape for the year, see all pics please for the great and the ugly :)
Deserves to be restored and driven daily, YOU SAFETY; YOU SAVE!!
Being offered "AS IS" - we have had it inspected and can
provide a list of what it needs to pass the Onatrio safety requirements.
- SEE ALL PICS, LAST PIC IS LIST.
WONT REPLY to "what does it need for safety?"
OR COME AND SEE FOR YOURSELF :)
"This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
SALE PRICED $3,800, + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA -
For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 MIGUEL or
519-502-8169 MIKE to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
