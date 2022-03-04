Menu
1997 Ford Mustang

63,524 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

GT CONVERTIBLE! 5-SPEED! CLEAN CARFAX! LOW KMS!

Location

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

63,524KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8635076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 63,524 KM

Vehicle Description

4.L V8! CONVERTIBLE! 5-SPEED MANUAL! NO ACCIDENTS! We present you this extremely clean 1997 Ford Mustang GT convertible, in a beautiful cherry red on tan interior with just over 63,000 km's. This Ford GT is a 5-speed manual, and has been taken care of tremendously, fully original and has been in Canada it's whole life. Along with the peppy 210 HP V8, the Mustang has chrome eagle alloy wheels, and options like cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, pioneer deck, power roof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and more!

 

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Warranty Available

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

