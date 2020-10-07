Menu
1997 Toyota 4Runner

211,000 MI

Details Description Features

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

1997 Toyota 4Runner

1997 Toyota 4Runner

Limited

1997 Toyota 4Runner

Limited

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

211,000MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6059943
  • VIN: JT3HN87R3V0096029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,000 MI

Vehicle Description

1 owner 4Runner from 1997 to 2020!!

Former US truck from New York imported into Canada in 2007.

211,000 well cared for miles 

Every option available including leather, sunroof, power rear window and YES it still works!

dual power seats, AC blows ice cold! 

$4,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

**You Safety.....You SAVE! 

we encourage you to have the vehicle inspected by your mechanic prior to purchase.

 

All "AS IS" sales are final.

Tailgate has typical rust and will need to be repaired or replaced, 

Frame is also rusting and will require repair to meet safety standards.

Truck runs and drives excellent, all interior features work great you are welcome to test drive and inspect yourself :)

Being offered in "AS IS" condition.

Please see statement required when advertising and selling a vehicle ** "AS IS" below.

 

**“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

