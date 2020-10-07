1997 Toyota 4Runner

+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
1 owner 4Runner from 1997 to 2020!!
Former US truck from New York imported into Canada in 2007.
211,000 well cared for miles
Every option available including leather, sunroof, power rear window and YES it still works!
dual power seats, AC blows ice cold!
$4,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
**You Safety.....You SAVE!
we encourage you to have the vehicle inspected by your mechanic prior to purchase.
All "AS IS" sales are final.
Tailgate has typical rust and will need to be repaired or replaced,
Frame is also rusting and will require repair to meet safety standards.
Truck runs and drives excellent, all interior features work great you are welcome to test drive and inspect yourself :)
Being offered in "AS IS" condition.
Please see statement required when advertising and selling a vehicle ** "AS IS" below.
**“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.
Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3