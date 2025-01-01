1998 Mazda B-Series

Menu
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Super Clean 1998 MAZDA B4000 (RANGER CLONE)

Super Cab, 4.0L v6, 4X4  Only 117,000 very well maintained kms! 

Truck is very clean inside and out and underneath, ONLY 2 OWNERS AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

AUTOMATIC, ICE COLD AC, CD, CHROME BUMPERS.

Just arrived so we cant tell you what it needs for safety, what we can tell you is........ that it was oil sprayed regularly, AC blows ICE cold, Drives out well, shifts well, 4x4 works well, Tires in good shape, Interior in amazing shape, door bottoms are in great shape, Rockers and Frame in great shape, Chrome bumpers in great shape, passenger side front fender has been crushed (pictured) You are welcome to have the truck inspected at a garage in Guelph prior to purchase.  

Being offered ** AS IS 

SUMMER SALE PRICED **$6,888+HST. NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES! 

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL  COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

**This vehicle is being sold "As Is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

You may also choose to purchase it certified with Safety inspection for $9888+HST

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

VIN 4F4ZR17X7WTM15580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Super Clean 1998 MAZDA B4000 (RANGER CLONE)

Super Cab, 4.0L v6, 4X4  Only 117,000 very well maintained kms!

Truck is very clean inside and out and underneath, ONLY 2 OWNERS AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

AUTOMATIC, ICE COLD AC, CD, CHROME BUMPERS.

Just arrived so we can't tell you what it needs for safety, what we can tell you is........ that it was oil sprayed regularly, AC blows ICE cold, Drives out well, shifts well, 4x4 works well, Tires in good shape, Interior in amazing shape, door bottoms are in great shape, Rockers and Frame in great shape, Chrome bumpers in great shape, passenger side front fender has been crushed (pictured) You are welcome to have the truck inspected at a garage in Guelph prior to purchase.  

Being offered ** "AS IS" 

SUMMER SALE PRICED **$6,888+HST. NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL  COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

**This vehicle is being sold “As Is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

You may also choose to purchase it certified with Safety inspection for $9888+HST

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Seating

Split Rear Seat

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

