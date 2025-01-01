$6,888+ tax & licensing
1998 Mazda B-Series
SE+
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Sold As Is
$6,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Extended Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Super Clean 1998 MAZDA B4000 (RANGER CLONE)
Super Cab, 4.0L v6, 4X4 Only 117,000 very well maintained kms!
Truck is very clean inside and out and underneath, ONLY 2 OWNERS AND NO ACCIDENTS!!
AUTOMATIC, ICE COLD AC, CD, CHROME BUMPERS.
Just arrived so we can't tell you what it needs for safety, what we can tell you is........ that it was oil sprayed regularly, AC blows ICE cold, Drives out well, shifts well, 4x4 works well, Tires in good shape, Interior in amazing shape, door bottoms are in great shape, Rockers and Frame in great shape, Chrome bumpers in great shape, passenger side front fender has been crushed (pictured) You are welcome to have the truck inspected at a garage in Guelph prior to purchase.
Being offered ** "AS IS"
SUMMER SALE PRICED **$6,888+HST. NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
**This vehicle is being sold “As Is”, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
You may also choose to purchase it certified with Safety inspection for $9888+HST
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
