1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
1 Owner!
Only 147,000 Original Kms on this beautiful way back play back!
Loaded including Corinthian Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof
Premium Infinity Gold audio system with CD and Tape deck!
Dual Power Seats, Legendary QuadraTrac Four Wheel drive system!
4.7L V8, cruise control, privacy glass and so much more!!
Everything is fully operational at the vehicle.
**"AS IS" SALE PRICED
ONLY $3,444 + HST & LICENSE TRANSFER,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INClUDES DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
We have not yet had the chance to inspect this Jeep for the Ontario Safety requirements and as such cannot tell you what the vehicle will need or cost to meet the miniumum safety requirements;
The good news is we allow and encourage you to have the Jeep inspected by a mechanic of your choice that you trust prior to purchase as all AS IS sales are final and carry no guarantee or warranty implied by us here at 4x4 Auto Sales. Please read below for the required standard statement around advertising "AS IS" vehicles in the province of Ontario as set out by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!
