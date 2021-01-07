Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,444

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,444

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee

1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,444

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6624827
  • VIN: 1J4GW68N5XC686717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner!

Only 147,000 Original Kms on this beautiful way back play back!

Loaded including Corinthian Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof

Premium Infinity Gold audio system with CD and Tape deck!

Dual Power Seats, Legendary QuadraTrac Four Wheel drive system!

4.7L V8, cruise control, privacy glass and so much more!!

Everything is fully operational at the vehicle.

 

**"AS IS" SALE PRICED 

ONLY $3,444 + HST & LICENSE TRANSFER,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INClUDES DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

We have not yet had the chance to inspect this Jeep for the Ontario Safety requirements and as such cannot tell you what the vehicle will need or cost to meet the miniumum safety requirements;

The good news is we allow and encourage you to have the Jeep inspected by a mechanic of your choice that you trust prior to purchase as all  AS IS sales are final and carry no guarantee or warranty implied by us here at 4x4 Auto Sales. Please read below for the required standard statement around advertising "AS IS" vehicles in the province of Ontario as set out by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.

**This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

 

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Equalizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

1999 Jeep Grand Cher...
 147,000 KM
$3,444 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 220,000 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Color...
 138,000 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory