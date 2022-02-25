2000 AM General Hummer H1

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$99,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 2 7 5 M I Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8295987

8295987 VIN: 137ZA9031YE186023

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 106,275 MI

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio Exterior Sliding Rear Window Steel Wheels Comfort Cargo shade Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.