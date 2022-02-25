Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 AM General Hummer H1

106,275 MI

Details Description Features

$99,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$99,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2000 AM General Hummer H1

2000 AM General Hummer H1

Clean Carfax/ 6.5L Turbo Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2000 AM General Hummer H1

Clean Carfax/ 6.5L Turbo Diesel

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$99,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,275MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8295987
  • VIN: 137ZA9031YE186023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 106,275 MI

Vehicle Description

RARE ACCIDENT FREE HUMMER H1 DIESEL! The American General Hummer H1 is a vehicle that is like no other, and one that cannot be replicated. Initially designed for military use, the H1 you see is a road worthy version of the Hummer used by the American Military.This H1 has unparralled road-presences and will turn heads anywhere it goes! For more information contact us!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Sliding Rear Window
Steel Wheels
Cargo shade
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2011 BMW 3 Series 33...
 256,782 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Corve...
 16,799 KM
$76,995 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 2,911 KM
$137,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory