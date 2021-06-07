2000 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,888 + taxes & licensing 3 6 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7197332

7197332 VIN: 1FTYR14U8YTA96109

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 367,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Comfort Air Conditioning Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Quads / Captains Cloth Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.