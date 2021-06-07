Menu
2000 Ford Ranger

367,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2000 Ford Ranger

2000 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2000 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

367,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7197332
  • VIN: 1FTYR14U8YTA96109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 367,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

ULTRA CLEAN 2000 FORD RANGER SUPERCAB FLARESIDE

3.0L V6, 5 SPEED MANUAL Rear Wheel drive

Don't let the kms fool you! previous owner treated this truck like his child!

beautiful inside and out, great example of the little red wagon style truck!

Great Tires, alloy wheels, AC blows ice cold!

 

Summer Sale Priced Only $5,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+ 30 DAY WARRANTY

+DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

