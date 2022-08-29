Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Harley-Davidson FAT BOY

15,248 MI

Details Description

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murrays Garage

519-265-4418

Contact Seller
2000 Harley-Davidson FAT BOY

2000 Harley-Davidson FAT BOY

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Harley-Davidson FAT BOY

Location

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1668116541
  3. 1668116541
  4. 1668116542
  5. 1668116542
  6. 1668116542
  7. 1668116542
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

15,248MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9275248
  • VIN: 1HD1BMY30YY007085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 15,248 MI

Vehicle Description

Fresh oil change 2 days ago, new front and rear breaks. This bike is a fun bike to ride and is in good condition for the year. I bought off a 80 year old man who had to match his boats. This bike was always kept in a heated garage. Rides nice and sounds even nicer. I am open to trades. Let me know what you have.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murrays Garage

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 128,440 KM
$17,695 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 i ...
 119,856 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Yaris Se...
 177,212 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murrays Garage

Murrays Garage

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

Call Dealer

519-265-XXXX

(click to show)

519-265-4418

Alternate Numbers
Text 519-830-SALE(7253)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory