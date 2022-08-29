$12,995+ tax & licensing
2000 Harley-Davidson FAT BOY
Murrays Garage
761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2
$12,995
- Listing ID: 9275248
- VIN: 1HD1BMY30YY007085
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 15,248 MI
Fresh oil change 2 days ago, new front and rear breaks. This bike is a fun bike to ride and is in good condition for the year. I bought off a 80 year old man who had to match his boats. This bike was always kept in a heated garage. Rides nice and sounds even nicer. I am open to trades. Let me know what you have.
