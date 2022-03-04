$4,888+ tax & licensing
519-830-0895
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8515904
- VIN: 2GCEC19V211216309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 226,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Just traded in 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS
Extended Cab, 2wd,
4.8L V8, Only 226,000 kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Forest Green on Tan Cloth seats.
Tow Package, Hard Tonneau cover
Aluminum Wheels
Long Box,
BEING OFFERED IN **"AS IS" CONDITION
TRUCK CURRENTLY RUNS, SHIFTS AND DRIVES.
SALE PRICED $4,888! + HST & LICENSE TRANSFER,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
**“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
