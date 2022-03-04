Menu
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

226,000 KM

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

LS

Location

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

226,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8515904
  • VIN: 2GCEC19V211216309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Just traded in 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS

Extended Cab, 2wd, 

4.8L V8, Only 226,000 kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Forest Green on Tan Cloth seats.

Tow Package, Hard Tonneau cover  

Aluminum Wheels 

Long Box, 

BEING OFFERED IN **"AS IS" CONDITION

TRUCK CURRENTLY RUNS, SHIFTS AND DRIVES.

 

SALE PRICED $4,888! + HST & LICENSE TRANSFER,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

**“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

