2001 Dodge Ram 3500

367,443 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

367,443KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8745737
  Stock #: C9228
  VIN: 3B6MF36621M269228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # C9228
  • Mileage 367,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Ram 3500 Dually with a 24V Cummins Turbo Diesel and an NV4500 manual transmission 

 

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Turbocharged

