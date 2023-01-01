2001 Mazda B-Series ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10051965

10051965 Stock #: 5687

5687 VIN: 4F4YR16U91TM07458

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 5687

Mileage 229,500 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Interior Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player SiriusXM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Sliding Rear Window Warranty Warranty Available Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Convenience Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.