2001 Mazda B-Series

229,500 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

Dual Sport

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

229,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  Stock #: 5687
  VIN: 4F4YR16U91TM07458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

COMING SOON. Well maintained. Rustproofed since new. 3.0 Litre V6. 5 speed manual. AC blows cold. Rear sliding window. Tow package. Alloy wheels. Rides and drives like new. Like new tires. Hard to find a rust free truck that is fully cetified and serviced in this price range.

We include proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing and rustproof. No extra fees or charges. Only HST and licensing are extra. 

Call, email or text for more details.

519-823-8585

text: 519-841-6200

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

www.linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sliding Rear Window

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

