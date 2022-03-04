$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars
519-823-2277
2001 Mercedes-Benz SLK 320
2001 Mercedes-Benz SLK 320
AMG/ HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE/ LOW KM
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
106,560KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8595320
- Stock #: 4111
- VIN: WDB1704651F237748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 106,560 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9