2001 Mercedes-Benz SLK 320

106,560 KM

$16,995

$16,995
$16,995

Royal City Fine Cars

2001 Mercedes-Benz SLK 320

2001 Mercedes-Benz SLK 320

AMG/ HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE/ LOW KM

2001 Mercedes-Benz SLK 320

AMG/ HARDTOP CONVERTIBLE/ LOW KM

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

106,560KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 106,560 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

