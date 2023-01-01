$12,888+ tax & licensing
2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara
4X4
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
2001 SUZUKI GRAND VITARA
V6, 4X4,
What you have here is a TIME MACHINE!
2.5L V6, with ONLY 68,000 dealer maintained kms!
YOU READ THAT RIGHT......68,000 ORIGINAL WINTER STORED KMS
Finished in Metallic Navy Blue on Gold.
Charcoal Cloth Seats
Power Windows and Locks,
Cruise Control
True 4x4 System
17" Aluminum Wheels on New Michelin Tires!
You will NEVER find a cleaner one for sale
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $12,888 + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
