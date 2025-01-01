$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2002 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Convertible
2002 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Convertible
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,150KM
VIN 1G1YY32G725132288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 132288
- Mileage 58,150 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Cargo Net
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
ashtray
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Pwr antenna
glovebox
Pwr windows w/driver & passenger-side express-down
Pwr fuel filler door release
PASS-Key II theft deterrent system
Dual illuminated covered visor vanity mirrors
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery rundown protection
70 litre fuel tank
Convenience
Console
Cruise control w/resume speed
Instrumentation-inc: analog speedometer
Pwr operated retractable halogen headlamps
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Interior emergency trunk release handle
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Solar-Ray tinted glass
Comfort
Air conditioning w/dual zone control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose (6) speaker system
Additional Features
coolant temp
Oil pressure
fuel
voltmeter
coin tray
Base coat/clear coat paint
cassette/CD storage
Transmission Fluid Cooler
Leather-wrapped sport steering wheel
Intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Dual body-colour pwr heated folding mirrors w/auto-dimming
Front body-colour license plate bracket w/beauty frame
Manual tilt/pwr telescopic steering wheel
Day/night auto-dimming rearview mirror w/reading lamps
Underhood courtesy lamp
Leather parking brake cover/shifter boot
transmission fluid temp
Rear opening hood for easy engine access
5.7L (350) SPFI V8 aluminum engine
2.73 rear axle ratio
Distributorless opti-spark ignition system
Speed sensitive variable assist rack & pinion steering
Uniframe design body structure w/corrosion resistant coating
4-wheel double wishbone independent suspension w/transverse composite leaf springs
Dual lifetime stainless steel exhaust w/chrome quad outlets
HD pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
radio/HVAC/pwr driver seat settings
Multi-language driver info centre-inc: display of oil pressure/temp
battery voltage
instant/avg KPL
Courtesy lighting-inc: cargo area
Lockable storage compartments-inc: console
Driver/passenger Next Generation airbags
Centre console-inc: cup holder
Memory pkg-inc: memory of exterior rearview mirror positions
(3) rear compartments
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars
519-823-2277
2002 Chevrolet Corvette