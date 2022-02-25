$6,888+ tax & licensing
2002 Chevrolet Tracker
LX
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8358708
- VIN: 2CNBJ23C126955886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2002 CHEVROLET TRACKER
4X4, AUTOMATIC,
2.0L, Only 126,000 Very well maintained kms!
Truck is like new inside and out, NO RUST!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Bright Silver on Grey Cloth seats.
New Goodyear Off-Road Tires!
Like New inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $6,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
