Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Chevrolet Tracker

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2002 Chevrolet Tracker

2002 Chevrolet Tracker

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Chevrolet Tracker

LX

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8358708
  • VIN: 2CNBJ23C126955886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2002 CHEVROLET TRACKER

4X4, AUTOMATIC, 

2.0L, Only 126,000 Very well maintained kms!

Truck is like new inside and out, NO RUST!

Nicely Equipped and finished in Bright Silver on Grey Cloth seats.

 New Goodyear Off-Road Tires!

Like New inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $6,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

2002 Toyota Highland...
 204,000 KM
$4,444 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Ranger XL
 151,000 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 190,000 KM
$7,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory