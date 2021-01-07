2002 Ford Ranger

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful 2002 Ranger Edge, Only 187,000 kms!
Same Owner since 2012, Dealer maintained, Oil sprayed regularly.
4x4, 4.0L v6, Automatic, BFG Tires, and so much more!
BEING SOLD **"AS IS" FOR ONLY $6,888! + HST & LICENSE TRANSFER,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!
