2002 Ford Ranger

187,000 KM

Details

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

EDGE

EDGE

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

187,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 6524254
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E92PB56413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 2002 Ranger Edge, Only 187,000 kms!

Same Owner since 2012, Dealer maintained, Oil sprayed regularly.

4x4, 4.0L v6, Automatic, BFG Tires, and so much more!

BEING SOLD **"AS IS" FOR ONLY $6,888! + HST & LICENSE TRANSFER,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

**“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Folding Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

