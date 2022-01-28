Menu
2002 Ford Ranger

179,000 KM

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2002 Ford Ranger

2002 Ford Ranger

EDGE

2002 Ford Ranger

EDGE

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8235207
  VIN: 1FTZR45E02TA48947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black and Yellow
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your VIP viewing.

 

1 OWNER, CLEAN HISTORY - NO ACCIDENTS!

Southern Ontario Truck

Completely restored, and custom built in house from the frame up!

 2002 FORD RANGER EDGE FLARESIDE 

Super Cab, 4x4, Customized inside and out!

4.0L V6, Only 179,000 Original kms!

Box removed, Frame stripped and refinished, New Shocks all around

New Windshield, New Brakes including Rotors and Pads,

New custom tinted Head lights, New LED Fog lights

Custom fabricated Roll Bar, Custom fabricated Light Bar

4 x 7" Amber LED roll bar lights

3" Chrome Exhaust Pipes, 17" Black edition HD Alloy wheels

New Tires, Spray in Box Liner and to much more to list.....

 

Immaculate Paint finished in Bright Yellow on Custom installed two tone leather seats.

Colour matched front bumper, shaved rear bumper. 

 

A truly custom, one of a kind Ranger, drive her daily or add her to your collection and show off when you like!.

Was a pleasure to build in house with the team over the last few months!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $22,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

2 Year / 40,000 km Lubrico Powertrain Warranty

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

