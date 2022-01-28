$22,888+ tax & licensing
519-830-0895
2002 Ford Ranger
EDGE
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,888
- Listing ID: 8235207
- VIN: 1FTZR45E02TA48947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black and Yellow
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your VIP viewing.
1 OWNER, CLEAN HISTORY - NO ACCIDENTS!
Southern Ontario Truck
Completely restored, and custom built in house from the frame up!
2002 FORD RANGER EDGE FLARESIDE
Super Cab, 4x4, Customized inside and out!
4.0L V6, Only 179,000 Original kms!
Box removed, Frame stripped and refinished, New Shocks all around
New Windshield, New Brakes including Rotors and Pads,
New custom tinted Head lights, New LED Fog lights
Custom fabricated Roll Bar, Custom fabricated Light Bar
4 x 7" Amber LED roll bar lights
3" Chrome Exhaust Pipes, 17" Black edition HD Alloy wheels
New Tires, Spray in Box Liner and to much more to list.....
Immaculate Paint finished in Bright Yellow on Custom installed two tone leather seats.
Colour matched front bumper, shaved rear bumper.
A truly custom, one of a kind Ranger, drive her daily or add her to your collection and show off when you like!.
Was a pleasure to build in house with the team over the last few months!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $22,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
2 Year / 40,000 km Lubrico Powertrain Warranty
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
