$4,888+ tax & licensing
2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue
GX
2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue
GX
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$4,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
2002 OLDSMOBILE INTRIGUE
4 Door sedan, With every important option!
3.5L V6,
Only 99,000 original kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in
Metallic Bronze on Tan Cloth seats.
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
A great first car or second vehicle,
Mechanically well looked after.
previous owner drove by "feel" so some
dents and scratches are visible.
Completely Certified and Ready to go!
SALE PRICED $4,888, + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email 4x4 Auto Sales
4x4 Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-830-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895