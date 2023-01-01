Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>2002 OLDSMOBILE INTRIGUE </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>4 Door sedan, With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>3.5L V6</strong>,</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Only</strong> <strong>99,000</strong> <strong> original</strong> <strong>kms!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Nicely Equipped and<strong> </strong>finished in</p><p style=text-align: center;>Metallic Bronze on Tan Cloth seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;> Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>A great first car or second vehicle</strong>,</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Mechanically well looked after.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>previous owner drove by feel so some</p><p style=text-align: center;>dents and scratches are visible.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to go!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $4,888, + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST.</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more about us!</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 </strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue

99,000 KM

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue

GX

2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue

GX

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G3WH52H92F222667

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Equalizer

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue