2002 Porsche Boxster

206,985 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2002 Porsche Boxster

5-SPEED MANUAL/ CLEAN CARFAX/ CERTIFIED

2002 Porsche Boxster

5-SPEED MANUAL/ CLEAN CARFAX/ CERTIFIED

Location

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

206,985KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7785939
  • VIN: WP0CA29842U624314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 206,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free, Canadian Car, Certified, New clutch! Experience the legendary Porsche performance and driving capability for an excellent price! This 2002 Boxster is a purists car, powered by a 2.7L Flat 6 connected to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Mid-Engine layout of the Boxster gives this machine excellent weight distribution and staggering handling. Options and features include; Leather Interior, Bose Sound System, power folding soft top, CD player, front and rear trunk, alloy wheels, and more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Convertible Hardtop
Convertible Soft Top
Premium Synthetic Seats

