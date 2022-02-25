$4,444+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
2002 Toyota Highlander
V6 4WD
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,444
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8344353
- VIN: JTEHF21A920053556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Just Traded In! First Come first Serve!
ULTRA Clean 2002 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER
5 Passenger, 4wd,
V6, Only 204,000 kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Silver on Grey Cloth seats.
Power Windows and locks, with Cruise
Aluminum Wheels on Newer Tires!
WE HAVE NOT HAD THE CHANCE TO INSPECT THE VEHICLE FOR ONTARIO SAFETY REQUIREMENTS;
IT MAY NEED A LITTLE IT MAY NEED ALOT. YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE THE CAR INSPECTED PRIOR TO PURCHASE.
Being offered **"AS IS" - PLEASE SEE REQUIRED STATEMENT BELOW
**“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
SALE PRICED $4,444 + HST & LICENSE TRANSFER,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
