2002 Toyota Highlander

204,000 KM

Details

$4,444

+ tax & licensing
$4,444

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2002 Toyota Highlander

2002 Toyota Highlander

V6 4WD

2002 Toyota Highlander

V6 4WD

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,444

+ taxes & licensing

204,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8344353
  • VIN: JTEHF21A920053556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Just Traded In! First Come first Serve!

ULTRA Clean 2002 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER

5 Passenger, 4wd, 

 V6, Only 204,000  kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Silver on Grey Cloth seats.

 Power Windows and locks, with Cruise

Aluminum Wheels on Newer Tires!

 

WE HAVE NOT HAD THE CHANCE TO INSPECT THE VEHICLE FOR ONTARIO SAFETY REQUIREMENTS;

IT MAY NEED A LITTLE IT MAY NEED ALOT. YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE THE CAR INSPECTED PRIOR TO PURCHASE.

 

Being offered **"AS IS" - PLEASE SEE REQUIRED STATEMENT BELOW

**“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

SALE PRICED $4,444 + HST & LICENSE TRANSFER,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

