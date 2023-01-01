$6,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
2002 Volkswagen Beetle
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9485694
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
MINT! NO Literllay Mint 2002 VW BEETLE " THE BUG"
3 Door Automatic, fwd, With every important option!
2.0L 4 cyl, Great on Gas and fun to drive!
Only 110,000 very well maintained kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Pearl Green on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Heated Seats, Privacy glass
Just a nice clean classic Beetle you can enjoy for years to come!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $6,888! + HST
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.