2002 Volkswagen Beetle

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9485694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

MINT! NO Literllay Mint 2002 VW BEETLE " THE BUG"

3 Door Automatic, fwd, With every important option!

2.0L 4 cyl, Great on Gas and fun to drive!

Only 110,000 very well maintained kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Pearl Green on Charcoal Cloth seats.

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Heated Seats, Privacy glass

 

Just a nice clean classic Beetle you can enjoy for years to come!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $6,888! + HST

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

