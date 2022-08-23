Menu
2003 Chevrolet S-10

270,151 KM

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2003 Chevrolet S-10

2003 Chevrolet S-10

LS

2003 Chevrolet S-10

LS

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

270,151KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 8981917
  • Stock #: C7788
  • VIN: 1GCCS19X338247788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # C7788
  • Mileage 270,151 KM

Vehicle Description

 

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Front Reading Lamps

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

