$2,800+ tax & licensing
2003 Mazda B-Series
2003 Mazda B-Series
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 260,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to come check it out.
Just traded in!
2003 MAZDA B3000 SUPERCAB
3.0L V6, 261,000 kms!
Automatic, Box Liner, Sliding Rear Window
Nice Alloys on Goodyears.
Elvis lives!
Runs and Drives,
Will need some work to pass Ontario Safety Standards.
We HAVE NOT inspected her, - so we don't know what it needs or will need.
You are welcome to come check it out or book with your local Guelph mechanic for inspection.
Being Offered "AS IS"**
SALE PRICED $2,800+ HST
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
**This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA -
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email 4x4 Auto Sales
4x4 Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-830-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895