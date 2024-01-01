2003 Mazda B-Series

Menu
260,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Actions
260,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 260,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to come check it out.

 

Just traded in!

2003 MAZDA B3000 SUPERCAB

3.0L V6, 261,000 kms!

Automatic, Box Liner, Sliding Rear Window

Nice Alloys on Goodyears.

Elvis lives!

Runs and Drives,

Will need some work to pass Ontario Safety Standards.

We HAVE NOT inspected her, - so we don't know what it needs or will need.

You are welcome to come check it out or book with your local Guelph mechanic for inspection.

 

Being Offered "AS IS"**

SALE PRICED $2,800+ HST 

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

 

**This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA -

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sliding Rear Window

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Interior

Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

