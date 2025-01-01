$8,888+ tax & licensing
2003 Mazda Protege5
ES SPORT WAGON
2003 Mazda Protege5
ES SPORT WAGON
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 68,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Probably the cleanest and maybe the last with under 70,000kms available in the country!
2003 MAZDA PROTEGE 5'S
Hatchback, Automatic, Only 68,000 very well maintained kms! This car is basically a time machine!
Showroom condition interior, Drives like new and so much fun to drive.
2.0L, 4cyl, Automatic, AC, in dash CD, Fog lights, Power Group,
Winter Tire Package Included!
Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!
UNICORN SALE PRICED $8,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 4x4 Auto Sales
4x4 Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895