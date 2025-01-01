2003 Mazda Protege5

Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>Call or Text</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>519-502-8169</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> or</strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>Miguel</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>519-830-0895</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Probably the cleanest and maybe the last with <strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>under 70,000kms</span> <u>available in the country!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong><strong><u>2003 MAZDA PROTEGE 5S </u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Hatchback, Automatic, </strong><strong><u>Only 68</u><u>,000</u></strong><u> </u>very well maintained <strong>kms! This car is basically a time machine!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Showroom condition interior, Drives like new and so much fun to drive.</p><p style=text-align: center;>2.0L, 4cyl, Automatic, AC, in dash CD, Fog lights, Power Group, </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Winter Tire Package Included!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see her for yourself, </strong><strong><u>comes certified and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>UNICORN SALE PRICED $8,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST & LICENSE PLATES,</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a></p>

2003 Mazda Protege5

68,000 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
2003 Mazda Protege5

ES SPORT WAGON

2003 Mazda Protege5

ES SPORT WAGON

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BJ245831151223

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 68,000 KM

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Probably the cleanest and maybe the last with under 70,000kms available in the country!

2003 MAZDA PROTEGE 5'S 

Hatchback, Automatic, Only 68,000 very well maintained kms! This car is basically a time machine!

Showroom condition interior, Drives like new and so much fun to drive.

2.0L, 4cyl, Automatic, AC, in dash CD, Fog lights, Power Group, 

Winter Tire Package Included!

Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!

UNICORN SALE PRICED $8,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2003 Mazda Protege5