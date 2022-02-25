Menu
2003 Nissan Pathfinder

170,000 KM

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2003 Nissan Pathfinder

2003 Nissan Pathfinder

CHILKOOT

2003 Nissan Pathfinder

CHILKOOT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8419278
  • VIN: JN8DR09Y73W823241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2003 PATHFINDER CHILKOOT EDITION

4X4, With every important option!

COULD BE THE LAST CLEAN ONE IN CAPTIVITY

CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS REPORTED

3.5L V6, Only 170,000 very well cared for and maintained kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Silver on Charcoal Cloth seats.

 Power Windows and locks, with Cruise

Tow Package, Original Alloy wheels  

Privacy Glass, reclining and folding rear seats

BOSE premium Audio

Just a great example of a well cared for vehicle thats sure to turn heads everywhere she goes!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $7,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

