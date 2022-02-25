$7,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
2003 Nissan Pathfinder
CHILKOOT
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8419278
- VIN: JN8DR09Y73W823241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2003 PATHFINDER CHILKOOT EDITION
4X4, With every important option!
COULD BE THE LAST CLEAN ONE IN CAPTIVITY
CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS REPORTED
3.5L V6, Only 170,000 very well cared for and maintained kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Silver on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Power Windows and locks, with Cruise
Tow Package, Original Alloy wheels
Privacy Glass, reclining and folding rear seats
BOSE premium Audio
Just a great example of a well cared for vehicle thats sure to turn heads everywhere she goes!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $7,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
