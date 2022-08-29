$7,888+ tax & licensing
2003 Pontiac Vibe
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9070888
- VIN: 5Y2SL64893Z474760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
2003 Pontiac VIBE in Immaculate condition!
Automatic, with Sunroof
1.8L 4cyl, Only 181,000 dealer maintained kms!
She's like a time Machine!
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES
Aluminum Wheels, Roof racks and cross rails
Legendary Reliability!
FUN FACT…GM and Toyota shared the platform for the Matrix and Vibe so they share the same engine, transmission and most other mechanical components!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $7,888! + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
