2003 Pontiac Vibe

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

181,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9070888
  • VIN: 5Y2SL64893Z474760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

 2003 Pontiac VIBE in Immaculate condition!

Automatic, with Sunroof

1.8L 4cyl, Only 181,000 dealer maintained kms!

 

She's like a time Machine!

1 OWNER,  NO ACCIDENTS

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES 

Aluminum Wheels, Roof racks and cross rails

Legendary Reliability! 

FUN FACT…GM and Toyota shared the platform for the Matrix and Vibe so they share the same engine, transmission and most other mechanical components! 

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $7,888! + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY 

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

