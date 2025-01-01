$5,888+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 197,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text Mike 519-502-8169 OR Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Very clean 2003 TOYOTA COROLLA CE
1 OWNER, ONLY 197,000 very well maintained kms!
Great condition inside and out!
AUTOMATIC, AC, CRUISE, OLD SCHOOL CD :)
Legendary reliability, great on gas and insurance.
Comes with both all season and winter tires!
Come and see for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!
SALE PRICED $5,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY & COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
