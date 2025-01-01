Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>Call OR Text</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>519-502-8169</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>OR</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>Miguel</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>519-830-0895</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Very clean<strong> </strong><strong><u>2003 TOYOTA COROLLA CE</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>1 OWNER</span>, <span style=text-decoration: underline;>ONLY 197,000</span> </strong>very well maintained <strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>kms!</span> </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Great condition inside and out!</p><p style=text-align: center;>AUTOMATIC, AC, CRUISE, OLD SCHOOL CD :)</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Legendary reliability,</strong></span> great on gas and insurance.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Comes with<strong> </strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>both</strong></span> all season and winter tires!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see for yourself, </strong><strong><u>comes certified and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>SALE PRICED $5,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY & </strong><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
197,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E63C710362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text Mike 519-502-8169 OR Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Very clean 2003 TOYOTA COROLLA CE

1 OWNER, ONLY 197,000 very well maintained kms! 

Great condition inside and out!

AUTOMATIC, AC, CRUISE, OLD SCHOOL CD :)

Legendary reliability, great on gas and insurance.

Comes with both all season and winter tires!

Come and see for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!

SALE PRICED $5,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY & COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Manual Steering

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

2003 Toyota Corolla