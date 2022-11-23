Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Chrysler Sebring

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2004 Chrysler Sebring

2004 Chrysler Sebring

GTC Convertible Certified!LeatherInterior!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Chrysler Sebring

GTC Convertible Certified!LeatherInterior!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 9413722
  2. 9413722
  3. 9413722
  4. 9413722
  5. 9413722
  6. 9413722
  7. 9413722
  8. 9413722
  9. 9413722
  10. 9413722
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9413722
  • Stock #: 22N1976
  • VIN: 1C3EL75R14N356919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 22N1976
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BAD
CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

2 Door Convertible Ontario vehicle equipped with Leather iNterior, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Transmission, Convertible Top Vanity Cover, Keyless Entry, Heated Side Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks and MORE!!!

ASK US
ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at
AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the
expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our
dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle
inventory.

We offer:

-
No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated
sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of
the art full service facility;

- Renowned
ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every
vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil
Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy
ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a
member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales:  https://www.automarketguelph.ca/



























Service:  https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Spoiler
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMarket

2009 Suzuki SX4 Cros...
 106,000 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sorento LX ...
 133,000 KM
$20,800 + tax & lic
2014 Audi Q5 Technik...
 149,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory