2004 Harley-Davidson Softail

CUSTOM

2004 Harley-Davidson Softail

CUSTOM

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,129KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4778946
  • VIN: 1HD1BVB144Y073380
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Cruiser / Chopper
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
2-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Beautiful 2004 Softail in immaculate condition here at Royal City Fine Cars. Equipped with the infamous Stroker 88 Cubic Inches motor with some subtle modifications, this Softail is a blast to drive and sounds angry coming down the road! Sold Fully Certified with Financing Options Available! Don't miss out, Riding Season is Coming SOON!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

We want your TRADE-INS!

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

