2004 Harley-Davidson Softail

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Beautiful 2004 Softail in immaculate condition here at Royal City Fine Cars. Equipped with the infamous Stroker 88 Cubic Inches motor with some subtle modifications, this Softail is a blast to drive and sounds angry coming down the road! Sold Fully Certified with Financing Options Available! Don't miss out, Riding Season is Coming SOON!
