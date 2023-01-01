Menu
2004 Mazda B-Series

199,500 KM

Details Description Features

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2004 Mazda B-Series

2004 Mazda B-Series

B4000

2004 Mazda B-Series

B4000

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

199,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10239944
  • VIN: 4F4YR46E04TM11610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 199,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2004 MAZDA B4000 DUAL SPORT

(Ford Ranger Clones)

Extended Cab, 2wd, With every important option!

4.0L V6, Only 199,000 well maintained kms!

5 SPEED MANUAL!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Bright Red on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Colour matched Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...

 Power Windows and Locks, with CD

Box Liner, Aluminum Wheels, carpeted floors

6.5 foot Box with Sliding Rear Window!

Drives very well, AC blows Ice cold, Brakes feel good

 

Being offered in **"AS IS" condition for a limited time...

If you are reading this then the truck is available, please CALL OR TEXT for appointment to view.

FIRST COME FIRST SERVE......

 

SALE PRICED $4,800 + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

**"This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us and the Ranger Factory :)

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

