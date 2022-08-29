2004 Toyota 4Runner

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 2 9 2 , 9 5 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9095761

9095761 Stock #: 034492

034492 VIN: JTEBU17R540034492

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 034492

Mileage 292,956 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.