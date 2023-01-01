Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Toyota Matrix

268,557 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Murrays Garage

519-265-4418

Contact Seller
2004 Toyota Matrix

2004 Toyota Matrix

XR

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Toyota Matrix

XR

Location

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1689088254
  3. 1689088251
  4. 1689088253
  5. 1689088254
  6. 1689088253
  7. 1689088252
  8. 1689088253
  9. 1689088254
  10. 1689088251
  11. 1689088251
  12. 1689088253
  13. 1689088251
  14. 1689088252
  15. 1689088254
  16. 1689088252
  17. 1689088253
  18. 1689088251
  19. 1689088254
  20. 1689088252
  21. 1689088252
  22. 1689088254
  23. 1689088254
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
268,557KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10165833
  • Stock #: 1456
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E14C820351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 268,557 KM

Vehicle Description

     Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre-Owned Vehicles.

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Included In Advertised Price.

 

This 2004 Toyota Matrix XR comes with a  1.8 L 4 cylinder  engine powering this Automatic transmission.  Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control and MORE!!

Stop By Today at Murray's Garage, 761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2 or call/text 519-830-SALE(7253) to book your test drive!

50+ vehicles in stock, with access to over 1000+ thru our different dealer partners! With that said, if we don't have the vehicle you want, we WILL find it.

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING!

FINANCING! - Better than BIG franchise dealerships! Zero Down Available. Stefan will secure the best possible rate for you! He is your financing broker, let him do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the FINANCING button to get started or drop in today!

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get the vehicle of your choice at Murray's Garage! Stefan will get you approved for the vehicle you want while rebuilding your credit!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE, EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE OF OURS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.

 

TEXT FRIENDLY: 519-830-SALE(7253).



*We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Mechanical

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murrays Garage

2004 Toyota Matrix XR
 268,557 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2012 MINI Cooper Cou...
 143,223 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 MINI Cooper Cou...
 155,528 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murrays Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murrays Garage

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

Call Dealer

519-265-XXXX

(click to show)

519-265-4418

Alternate Numbers
Text 519-830-SALE(7253)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory