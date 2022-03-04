$6,888+ tax & licensing
2005 Acura EL
Premium
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8546861
- VIN: 2HHES36845H103467
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2005 ACURA EL PREMIUM
4 DOOR ,Fwd, With every important option!
1.7L 4 CYL GREAT ON GAS!, Only 213,000 well maintained kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Charcoal on Black Leather seats.
Sunroof, Heated Seats
Power Windows and locks, with Cruise
Aluminum Wheels on Brand New All Season Tires!
Also comes with winter wheels and tires!
Very well maintained car inside and out!
Completely Certified with Safety, Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $6,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-502-8169
or 519-803-0895 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
