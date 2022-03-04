Menu
2005 Acura EL

212,000 KM

Details

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Premium

Premium

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

212,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 2HHES36845H103467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2005 ACURA EL PREMIUM

4 DOOR ,Fwd, With every important option!

1.7L 4 CYL GREAT ON GAS!, Only 213,000 well maintained kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Charcoal on Black Leather seats.

Sunroof, Heated Seats

 Power Windows and locks, with Cruise 

Aluminum Wheels on Brand New All Season Tires!

Also comes with winter wheels and tires!

Very well maintained car inside and out!

 

Completely Certified  with Safety, Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $6,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-502-8169

or 519-803-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

