2005 Dodge Viper

47,084 KM

$79,995

+ tax & licensing
$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2005 Dodge Viper

2005 Dodge Viper

SRT10 COMMEMORATIVE EDITION! CLEAN CARFAX! 30/100!

2005 Dodge Viper

SRT10 COMMEMORATIVE EDITION! CLEAN CARFAX! 30/100!

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,084KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 1B3JZ65Z95V501906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 47,084 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

