$79,995
+ taxes & licensing
2005 Dodge Viper
SRT10 COMMEMORATIVE EDITION! CLEAN CARFAX! 30/100!
Location
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$79,995
+ taxes & licensing
47,084KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9807694
- VIN: 1B3JZ65Z95V501906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 47,084 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
