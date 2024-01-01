Menu
Just Arrived 2005 FORD F-250 DIESEL CREW 4X4

Crew Cab, 4x4, Loaded

6.0L DIESEL, Only 190,000 kms!

RUNS AND DRIVES WELL, TRANSMISSION SHIFTS WELL, 4X4 WORKS

AC BLOWS COLD, MOTOR SEEMS STRONG

BEING OFFERED AS IS**

WOULD MAKE A GREAT FARM TRUCK/PLOW/CONTRACTOR/LANDSCAPER ETC.

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY -COME CHECK IT OUT FOR YOURSELF

OR HAVE YOUR MECHANIC INSPECT IT.

SALE PRICED $5,800, + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

** being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

2005 Ford F-250

190,605 KM

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford F-250

Lariat DIESEL CREW 4x4

2005 Ford F-250

Lariat DIESEL CREW 4x4

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,605KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FTSW21P25EA60404

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,605 KM

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

Just Arrived 2005 FORD F-250 DIESEL CREW 4X4

Crew Cab, 4x4, Loaded

6.0L DIESEL, Only 190,000 kms!

RUNS AND DRIVES WELL, TRANSMISSION SHIFTS WELL, 4X4 WORKS

AC BLOWS COLD, MOTOR SEEMS STRONG

BEING OFFERED "AS IS"**

WOULD MAKE A GREAT FARM TRUCK/PLOW/CONTRACTOR/LANDSCAPER ETC.

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY -COME CHECK IT OUT FOR YOURSELF

OR HAVE YOUR MECHANIC INSPECT IT.

SALE PRICED $5,800, + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

*** being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-XXXX

519-830-0895

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2005 Ford F-250