2005 Ford F-250
Lariat DIESEL CREW 4x4
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,605 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Just Arrived 2005 FORD F-250 DIESEL CREW 4X4
Crew Cab, 4x4, Loaded
6.0L DIESEL, Only 190,000 kms!
RUNS AND DRIVES WELL, TRANSMISSION SHIFTS WELL, 4X4 WORKS
AC BLOWS COLD, MOTOR SEEMS STRONG
BEING OFFERED "AS IS"**
WOULD MAKE A GREAT FARM TRUCK/PLOW/CONTRACTOR/LANDSCAPER ETC.
WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY -COME CHECK IT OUT FOR YOURSELF
OR HAVE YOUR MECHANIC INSPECT IT.
SALE PRICED $5,800, + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
*** being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
