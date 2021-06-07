Menu
2005 Ford Mustang

101,507 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2005 Ford Mustang

2005 Ford Mustang

GT Deluxe V8 5-Speed Manual

2005 Ford Mustang

GT Deluxe V8 5-Speed Manual

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

101,507KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7321832
  VIN: 1ZVFT82H955160355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,507 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM, GT V8, LEATHER INTERIOR, GOOD CONDITION. The Mustang GT is one of the most iconic vehicles to come out of the United States! With a powerful V8 powering the rear wheels through a 5-speed manual transmission, this Mustang is a blast to drive! The classic pony-car styling, alloy wheels, and rear wing, this Mustang looks great going down the road! Options and features include: JBA Exhaust, Power Drivers Seat, Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Fog lights, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

