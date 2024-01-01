$9,888+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford Ranger
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$9,888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 206,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Restored and customized 2005 FORD RANGER XL FLARE SIDE
Regular, 2wd, With every important option!
2.3L 4cyl, Only 206,000 well maintained kms!
Fire Engine Red on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Chrome Bumpers, trim, Great on Gas and fun to drive!
New Fibreglass Flare side Box, New Paint, New Wheels, New Tires, New Shocks
Beautiful Little Red Wagon Ready for her new Home.
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $9,888 + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
Vehicle Features
