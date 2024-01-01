Menu
2005 FORD RANGER XL FLARE SIDE

Regular, 2wd, With every important option!

2.3L 4cyl, Only 206,000 well maintained kms!

Fire Engine Red on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Chrome Bumpers, trim, Great on Gas and fun to drive!

New Fibreglass Flare side Box, New Paint, New Wheels, New Tires, New Shocks

Beautiful Little Red Wagon Ready for her new Home. 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

SALE PRICED $9,888 + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

2005 Ford Ranger

206,000 KM

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford Ranger

2005 Ford Ranger

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1729641714
  2. 1729641866
  3. 1729641866
  4. 1729641866
  5. 1729641866
  6. 1729641866
  7. 1729641866
  8. 1729641866
  9. 1729641867
  10. 1729641866
  11. 1729641866
  12. 1729641866
  13. 1729641866
  14. 1729641866
  15. 1729641866
  16. 1729641866
  17. 1729641866
  18. 1729641867
  19. 1729641867
  20. 1729641867
  21. 1729641867
  22. 1729641867
  23. 1729641867
  24. 1729641867
  25. 1729641867
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR10D05PA71912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

Restored and customized 2005 FORD RANGER XL FLARE SIDE

Regular, 2wd, With every important option!

2.3L 4cyl, Only 206,000 well maintained kms!

Fire Engine Red on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Chrome Bumpers, trim, Great on Gas and fun to drive!

New Fibreglass Flare side Box, New Paint, New Wheels, New Tires, New Shocks

Beautiful Little Red Wagon Ready for her new Home. 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

SALE PRICED $9,888 + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2005 Ford Ranger