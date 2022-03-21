$5,995+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Civic
4dr LX-G Auto
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8940412
- Stock #: 5597
- VIN: 2HGES16685H016002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 253,316 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. ETA on or before August 25, 2022. Very well maintained by previous owner. Like new. Super economical, reliable and affordable. Like new all season tires. Power sunroof. Just a pleasure to own and drive. Keyless entry. Remote start. We include proper safety, oil change, detail and history report. Call, email or text for more information. 1-866-635-2828 www.linwoodauto.ca Text: 519-841-6200
