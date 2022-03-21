Menu
2005 Honda Civic

253,316 KM

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

4dr LX-G Auto

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

253,316KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8940412
  • Stock #: 5597
  • VIN: 2HGES16685H016002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 253,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. ETA on or before August 25, 2022. Very well maintained by previous owner. Like new. Super economical, reliable and affordable. Like new all season tires. Power sunroof. Just a pleasure to own and drive. Keyless entry. Remote start. We include proper safety, oil change, detail and history report. Call, email or text for more information. 1-866-635-2828   www.linwoodauto.ca  Text: 519-841-6200

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

