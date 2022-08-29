$5,495+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Civic
4dr LX-G Auto
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9145810
- Stock #: 5597
- VIN: 2HGES16685H016002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Gold
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 254,316 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new. Economical, reliable and affordable. Honda quality and engineering offering tremendous longevity. Sunroof. AC blows cold. Such a terrific, certified vehicle for an affordable price. We include safety, oil change and detailing. Don't miss out. It's not easy to find a rust free Civic with these options and fully certified for this price.
Vehicle Features
