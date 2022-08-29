Menu
2005 Honda Civic

254,316 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

4dr LX-G Auto

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

254,316KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9145810
  • Stock #: 5597
  • VIN: 2HGES16685H016002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 254,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Like new. Economical, reliable and affordable. Honda quality and engineering offering tremendous longevity. Sunroof. AC blows cold. Such a terrific, certified vehicle for an affordable price. We include safety, oil change and detailing. Don't miss out. It's not easy to find a rust free Civic with these options and fully certified  for this price. 

Contact Linwood Auto Sales for more info. 

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

