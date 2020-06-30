Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

0 KM

Details Description

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2005 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

2005 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

low KM Excellent Condition

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

low KM Excellent Condition

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5350739
  • VIN: JKBZXJC125A024904

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED, LOW KM, AKRAPOVIC EXHAUST, EXCELLENT CONDITION. This Ninja ZX-6R is a 2 owner, locally owned Sport Bike that was excellently cared for. Specced with beautiful Gold Tokimo Brakes, and matching adjustable gold forks. 

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

 

Call us today at 519-823-2277 or visit our Website www.RoyalCityFineCars.com!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2012 Chevrolet Camar...
 61,448 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM Cargo Van P...
 116,099 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Rang...
 126,154 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory