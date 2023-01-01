$32,995+ tax & licensing
519-823-2277
2005 Lexus SC 430
CONVERTIBLE! LOW KMS! CLEAN CARFAX!!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
- Listing ID: 10034250
- Stock #: 4310
- VIN: JTHFN48Y050065322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 72,471 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the Epitome of Elegance: The 2005 Lexus SC430 Convertible
With only 72,000 kilometers on the odometer and a pristine Carfax report, this exceptional vehicle is ready to embark on its next thrilling adventure.
As you lay your eyes on the SC430, you'll be captivated by its striking design, seamlessly blending power and sophistication. The lustrous Obsidian Black exterior, complemented by shimmering chrome accents, evokes an aura of prestige and timeless beauty. This convertible is sure to turn heads as it glides effortlessly down the road.
Unlocking the door reveals a meticulously crafted cabin that showcases the perfect harmony between craftsmanship and comfort. Slip into the sumptuous leather seats and feel the luxury embrace you. The SC430 offers a haven of tranquility, allowing you to enjoy the open road with unparalleled refinement.
Under the hood lies a robust 4.3-liter V8 engine, delivering an exhilarating 288 horsepower and providing a seamless acceleration that will leave you breathless. The precision-tuned suspension ensures a smooth and poised ride, allowing you to savor every moment on the road. With the top down, experience the freedom of the wind caressing your face as you revel in the symphony of the engine.
The SC430 is not only a feast for the senses but also a haven of advanced technology. The intuitive navigation system effortlessly guides you on your journeys, while the premium Mark Levinson sound system envelops you in a concert-like audio experience. With dual-zone climate control and heated seats, you and your passengers will always find the perfect ambiance, regardless of the weather outside.
Rest assured that this SC430 has been meticulously cared for, as evidenced by its clean Carfax report.
Don't miss the opportunity to own this remarkable 2005 Lexus SC430 Convertible.
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
