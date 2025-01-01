Menu
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2005 Nissan Sentra

197,999 KM

$800

+ taxes & licensing
1.8 S

1.8 S

2005 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

197,999KM
VIN 3N1CB51D15L477393

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 197,999 KM

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Outlet

Wheel Covers

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
