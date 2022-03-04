$6,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
2005 Toyota Echo
LE
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8619485
- VIN: JTDKT123150093373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 204,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2005 TOYOTA ECHO HACTHBACK
1.5L 4cyl, Automatic, in Great Shape inside and out!
Only 204,000 very well maintained kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Electric Blue on Charcoal Cloth seats.
New Michelin Tires! ICE COLD AC!
Fun to drive, Easy to park, great on gas and all with Toyota's Legendary Reliability!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $6,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.