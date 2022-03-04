Menu
2005 Toyota Echo

204,000 KM

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2005 Toyota Echo

2005 Toyota Echo

LE

2005 Toyota Echo

LE

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

204,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8619485
  • VIN: JTDKT123150093373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2005 TOYOTA ECHO HACTHBACK 

1.5L 4cyl, Automatic, in Great Shape inside and out!

Only 204,000 very well maintained kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Electric Blue on Charcoal Cloth seats.

New Michelin Tires!  ICE COLD AC!

Fun to drive, Easy to park, great on gas and all with Toyota's Legendary Reliability!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $6,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

