2005 Toyota Echo

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,888 + taxes & licensing 2 0 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8619485

8619485 VIN: JTDKT123150093373

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.