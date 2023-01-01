Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Aston Martin DB9

47,521 MI

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2006 Aston Martin DB9

2006 Aston Martin DB9

VOLANTE! CLEAN CARFAX! V12!

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Aston Martin DB9

VOLANTE! CLEAN CARFAX! V12!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

  1. 1686061783
  2. 1686061790
  3. 1686061797
  4. 1686061803
  5. 1686061809
  6. 1686061814
  7. 1686061819
  8. 1686061827
  9. 1686061832
  10. 1686061838
  11. 1686061843
  12. 1686061850
  13. 1686061855
  14. 1686061861
  15. 1686061866
  16. 1686061872
  17. 1686061879
  18. 1686061886
  19. 1686061892
  20. 1686061897
  21. 1686064151
  22. 1686064151
  23. 1686064151
  24. 1686061919
  25. 1686064151
  26. 1686064151
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
47,521MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10034073
  • VIN: SCFAD02A26GB04833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 47,521 MI

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX! NEW TIRES! LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE! *IN MILES*

Introducing the 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante: a masterpiece of pure luxury and timeless elegance. With a mere 47,521 miles on the odometer, this exceptional vehicle offers impeccable style and breathtaking power.

Step into a world of refined opulence as you settle into the handcrafted leather seats. Every surface exudes meticulous attention to detail, enveloping you in the epitome of automotive craftsmanship. Whether embarking on a thrilling drive or cruising with the wind in your hair, the heated seats ensure unparalleled comfort throughout your journey.

Beneath the DB9 Volante's sculpted exterior lies a formidable 5.9-liter V12 engine, producing an awe-inspiring 450 horsepower. With seamless power delivery and a captivating exhaust note, this grand tourer ignites your senses and kindles a passion for driving. Accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds, it seamlessly combines elegance and performance.

Owning a 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante means joining an exclusive community of automotive enthusiasts who appreciate the finer things in life. With limited mileage and impeccable maintenance, this particular model is a rare gem awaiting its next discerning owner.

Elevate your driving experience to unparalleled heights with the 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante. Its timeless elegance leaves an indelible mark on the roads and in your heart. Contact us now to arrange a personal viewing and embark on an unforgettable journey of automotive excellence. Don't miss the chance to make a statement of unrivaled luxury – the DB9 Volante awaits you.

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2012 Honda Civic 4dr...
 156,325 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2016 Smart fortwo PA...
 60,645 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz A...
 40,015 KM
$224,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory