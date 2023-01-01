$59,995+ tax & licensing
519-823-2277
2006 Aston Martin DB9
VOLANTE! CLEAN CARFAX! V12!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,995
- Listing ID: 10034073
- VIN: SCFAD02A26GB04833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 47,521 MI
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX! NEW TIRES! LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE! *IN MILES*
Introducing the 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante: a masterpiece of pure luxury and timeless elegance. With a mere 47,521 miles on the odometer, this exceptional vehicle offers impeccable style and breathtaking power.
Step into a world of refined opulence as you settle into the handcrafted leather seats. Every surface exudes meticulous attention to detail, enveloping you in the epitome of automotive craftsmanship. Whether embarking on a thrilling drive or cruising with the wind in your hair, the heated seats ensure unparalleled comfort throughout your journey.
Beneath the DB9 Volante's sculpted exterior lies a formidable 5.9-liter V12 engine, producing an awe-inspiring 450 horsepower. With seamless power delivery and a captivating exhaust note, this grand tourer ignites your senses and kindles a passion for driving. Accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds, it seamlessly combines elegance and performance.
Owning a 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante means joining an exclusive community of automotive enthusiasts who appreciate the finer things in life. With limited mileage and impeccable maintenance, this particular model is a rare gem awaiting its next discerning owner.
Elevate your driving experience to unparalleled heights with the 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Volante. Its timeless elegance leaves an indelible mark on the roads and in your heart. Contact us now to arrange a personal viewing and embark on an unforgettable journey of automotive excellence. Don't miss the chance to make a statement of unrivaled luxury – the DB9 Volante awaits you.
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
