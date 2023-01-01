Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Audi TT

116,236 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2006 Audi TT

2006 Audi TT

TT 3.2 Leather Backup Cam-RIGHT HAND DRIVE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Audi TT

TT 3.2 Leather Backup Cam-RIGHT HAND DRIVE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 10369176
  2. 10369176
  3. 10369176
  4. 10369176
  5. 10369176
  6. 10369176
  7. 10369176
  8. 10369176
  9. 10369176
  10. 10369176
  11. 10369176
  12. 10369176
  13. 10369176
  14. 10369176
  15. 10369176
  16. 10369176
  17. 10369176
  18. 10369176
  19. 10369176
  20. 10369176
  21. 10369176
  22. 10369176
  23. 10369176
  24. 10369176
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
116,236KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10369176
  • Stock #: 012760
  • VIN: TRUZZZ8J471012760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 116,236 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2019 Gulf Stream Inn...
 0 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2014 Scion xB Scion ...
 168,349 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tacoma SR5
 112,449 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory