2006 Buick Allure

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

2006 Buick Allure

2006 Buick Allure

CXL Certified!RemoteStart!LeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

2006 Buick Allure

CXL Certified!RemoteStart!LeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Logo_OneOwner

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

97,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9318880
  Stock #: 22N1975
  VIN: 2G4WJ582961294260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22N1975
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KM Single Owner Ontario vehicle equipped with Leather Interior, Remote Starter, Keyless Entry, Dual Power Seats, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks and MORE!!!

BAD
CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US
ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at
AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the
expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our
dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle
inventory.

We offer:

-
No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated
sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of
the art full service facility;

- Renowned
ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every
vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil
Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy
ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a
member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales:  https://www.automarketguelph.ca/



























Service:  https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
2 keys
Single Owner
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO

